Zacks: Analysts Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million.

MCHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marchex by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter worth $4,360,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter worth $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marchex by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

