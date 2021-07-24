Zacks: Analysts Expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. Orthofix Medical posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 61,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.42. The company has a market cap of $747.39 million, a PE ratio of -25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.14. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 31.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after buying an additional 851,235 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 196.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 126,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

