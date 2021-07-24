Zacks: Analysts Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%.

SFBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $284,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,000,096 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,241. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

