Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $387.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to report sales of $387.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $411.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $148.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

CNX Resources stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.29. 2,474,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

