Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Switch also posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,632,787 shares of company stock valued at $32,986,988. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,076. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.