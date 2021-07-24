Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Announce -$1.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.58). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.57) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($5.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,800 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after buying an additional 189,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APLS traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.11. 715,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,447. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

