Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) to Sell

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

AXNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $68.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,248.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $1,333,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,227 shares of company stock worth $7,478,848. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Axonics by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Axonics by 99.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

