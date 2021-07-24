Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.23 million, a P/E ratio of -66.22 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $196,094.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $269,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,001.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,923 shares of company stock worth $837,112 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

