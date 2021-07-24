Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Endava (NYSE:DAVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Endava alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $122.80 on Tuesday. Endava has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $125.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.83.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Endava by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.