Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get NewAge alerts:

NBEV stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $258.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NewAge has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NewAge will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NewAge by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after buying an additional 916,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewAge by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 272,382 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NewAge during the first quarter valued at $3,427,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewAge by 153.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 672,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NewAge by 168.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509,510 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.