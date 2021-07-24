Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Hold

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.48 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

