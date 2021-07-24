Zacks Investment Research Downgrades South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) to Hold

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Shares of SPFI opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $423.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.67. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. Research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 220.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 142,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

