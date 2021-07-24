Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Get The Buckle alerts:

The Buckle stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19. The Buckle has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.44.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Buckle will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,593 shares of company stock worth $4,017,540 in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Buckle by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Buckle by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Buckle by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Buckle by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 54,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Buckle (BKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.