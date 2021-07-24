Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to Hold

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $92.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.01. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 632,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 340,080 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

