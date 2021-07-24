Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

FTAI opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $46,319,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $23,514,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,745.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 788,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,530,000 after buying an additional 767,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $9,754,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.