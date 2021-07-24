Zacks Investment Research Lowers Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

AJX has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.80.

AJX stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $297.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.36.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Great Ajax by 75.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Great Ajax by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

