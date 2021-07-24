Zacks Investment Research Lowers NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.89.

NGM stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. As a group, analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

