Zacks Investment Research Lowers SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $29.50 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after acquiring an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,539,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after acquiring an additional 38,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter valued at $46,956,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

