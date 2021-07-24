Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $112.38 on Tuesday. The Toro has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.24.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

