Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TCOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.07.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.29. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,546,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

