Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of MNTK opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

