Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Buy

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.01. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 33,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

