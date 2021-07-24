Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $177.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Take-Two’s shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Dependance on a handful of franchises and a few retail customers and third-party distributors to drive sales are overhangs. Moreover, intensifying competition from the likes of EA and Activision Blizzard is a significant headwind. Further, continued investment in game development and advertising may hurt its profitability in the near term. Nonetheless, Take Two is benefiting from digital revenues are growing on solid demand for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online and GTA V, NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K21, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Borderlands 3, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI and the WWE series among others.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.72.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $173.29 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $148.88 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.20.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

