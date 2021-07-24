Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to “Hold”

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $844,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

