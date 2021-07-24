Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Toray Industries, Inc. specializes in manufacturing, processing and sales of the following products: The Fibers and Textiles segment manufactures, processes and sells textile; staple fibers, spun yarns, woven and knitted fabrics of nylon and apparel products. The Plastics and Chemical segment offers plastic, nylon, polyester, polypropylene and chemical products. IT-related products segment offers films; electronic circuit- and semiconductor-related materials; color filters for LCDs; and graphic materials. The Carbon Fiber Composite Material segment manufactures and sells carbon fibers and carbon fiber composite materials. The Environment and Engineering segment offers Comprehensive engineering; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; environment-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; materials for housing, building and civil engineering applications. The Life Science segment manufactures and sells medical, pharmaceutical and optical products. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toray Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

TRYIY stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.93. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toray Industries will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

