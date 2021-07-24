Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stake Lowered by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,424 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after buying an additional 607,050 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,671,000 after buying an additional 392,044 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,730,000 after buying an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after buying an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $6,017,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $299,750.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at $329,903.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,453 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $146.90 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $166.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

