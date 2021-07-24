Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.60.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 20,298 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $951,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,014,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,591,634.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,447,230.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,032 shares of company stock worth $10,798,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.