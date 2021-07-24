Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.26 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $731.23 million and $45.26 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00242325 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001310 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.98 or 0.00866424 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,814,584,024 coins and its circulating supply is 11,523,116,871 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

