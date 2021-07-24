Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $60.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target cut by Truist from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.93.

ZION stock opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $240,221.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,995.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,855. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

