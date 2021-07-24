Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.25% of Zogenix worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 46,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZGNX. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

ZGNX opened at $17.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $994.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.40. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

