ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches One Day Volume of $25,865.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $25,865.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00124423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00143703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,039.01 or 1.00115123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.61 or 0.00878260 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 30,705,663 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

