Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,656 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Zscaler by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $238.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.79 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.88 and a twelve month high of $240.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,952,762. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

