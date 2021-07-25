-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Bill.com reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $208.14 on Friday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $208.49. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.83 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,141.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total value of $404,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,236 shares of company stock valued at $35,601,206 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

