$0.11 EPS Expected for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UGI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. UGI reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UGI.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 33.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in UGI by 37.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. UGI has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UGI (UGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.