$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

