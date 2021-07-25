-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:MBRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 157,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,281. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

