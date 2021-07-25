-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.21). AC Immune reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter worth $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 2,711.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter worth $199,000. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACIU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 181,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,840. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $541.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.78.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.