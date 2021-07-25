$0.31 EPS Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Atlas posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.99. 427,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,522. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Atlas has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

