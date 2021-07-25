$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.44. Bruker posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of BRKR stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 558,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,800. Bruker has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 20.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after buying an additional 85,446 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 30.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 58.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

