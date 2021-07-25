$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. The RMR Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%.

RMR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMR stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.69. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

