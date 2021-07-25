$0.50 EPS Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

