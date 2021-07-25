$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.85. NETGEAR posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

In other news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $224,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,877.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $113,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,831. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 704,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.