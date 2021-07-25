$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $961.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. EQT reported sales of $816.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $20.22 on Friday. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,248,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,582,000 after acquiring an additional 240,872 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 467,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

