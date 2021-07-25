$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.84.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.31. 2,132,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.18. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $93.87 and a fifty-two week high of $152.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

