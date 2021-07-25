$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to report $1.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $726.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

