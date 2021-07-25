100,000 Shares in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRNLU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $24,950,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $18,513,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $9,980,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $8,005,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $7,723,000.

OTCMKTS KRNLU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

