100,000 Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of NRACU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

