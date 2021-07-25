$12.90 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will post $12.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $13.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $52.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $53.45 million, with estimates ranging from $52.90 million to $54.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million.

NGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoGames has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $8,548,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.67.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

