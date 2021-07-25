12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) & Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Critical Survey

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 12 ReTech and Perion Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Perion Network 0 1 5 0 2.83

Perion Network has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.79%. Given Perion Network’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than 12 ReTech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

12 ReTech has a beta of 27.86, indicating that its stock price is 2,686% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 12 ReTech and Perion Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $720,000.00 0.54 -$21.94 million N/A N/A Perion Network $328.06 million 1.94 $10.23 million $0.36 52.22

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Profitability

This table compares 12 ReTech and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A Perion Network 3.47% 8.03% 4.52%

Summary

Perion Network beats 12 ReTech on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request. The company also operates eight retail outlets that sell electronics and travel-related products at the United States airport and casino locations under our Bluwire brand name; creates and sells fashionable apparel under our Rune NYC, Social Sunday, Emotion Fashion, and Lexi-Lu brands; and produces clothing and travel accessories. 12 ReTech Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution. The company also offers supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights on the results of campaign investment and other campaign metrics; high impact programmatic marketplace, a platform that allows its advertisers to buy from it in an automated fashion; creative rich media platform to create compelling, engaging, dynamic, cross-platform, and high-impact advertisements; data management platform; and AI platform that uses machine learning to bring deep intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it provides actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; content management platform, which provides tools for content creators to structure their content in a various formats; content web site management system that provides tools for publishers to build dynamic sites; and distribution system, which offers publishers with AI-powered tools to distribute content articles. Further, the company offers publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search demand management system; monetization products; and AI Systems. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

