$124.65 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to post $124.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.70 million and the lowest is $107.60 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $163.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $776.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.09 million to $800.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $957.98 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $986.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $2,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 512,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,395. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $909.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.08. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

