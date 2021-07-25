$124.65 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to post $124.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.70 million and the lowest is $107.60 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $163.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $776.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.09 million to $800.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $957.98 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $986.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $2,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 512,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,395. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $909.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.08. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.